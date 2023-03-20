MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Kindergarten registration for Madison Local Schools will take place from April 3 to 28, 2023.
Children are eligible to attend Kindergarten during the 2023-2024 school year if they are 5 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2023.
The first step in the registration process is to complete the online registration through FinalForms. The registration link can be found at www.mlsd.net under Madison FinalForms or using the link under Kindergarten Registration.
If you do not have internet access, please schedule an appointment to complete the online forms with your child’s assigned building.
Current Madison South Preschool students moving into Kindergarten will need to log into their FinalForms account and complete the 2023-2024 forms and schedule an appointment for Kindergarten registration.
Once all online forms are completed please schedule an appointment with the elementary school in which you reside.
Madison South Elementary -- 419-522-4319
Mifflin Elementary -- 419-589-6517
Eastview Elementary -- 419-589-7335
Please bring the following documents to your appointment:
Student Birth Certificate
Parent/ Guardian Driver License
Custody Papers (if applicable)
Parent/ Guardian Proof of Residency (see FinalForms for approved list)
Immunization Records
Required immunizations for school attendance are:
Four doses of DPT (5 doses if 4 were given before 4 th birthday)
Three or more doses of Polio with final dose after 4 th birthday
Three doses of Hepatitis B
2 MMR’s
2 Varivax (Chicken Pox) or history of having disease
The school system looks forward to meeting you and your child.