MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison junior Hope Barrett has been selected for the Horn Outstanding Student Achievement Award.

Barrett was honored as part of the Family Engagement Recognition Day, according to Madison assistant principal Jake Grove.

"Hope is very much deserving of this outstanding recognition and we could not be more proud to have her as a Ram," Grove said.

Last year Madison High School had two teachers that were chosen for the Outstanding Educator Team Award.

"This year, we are blessed to have a student win this award," Grove said.

