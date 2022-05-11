featured Madison junior wins Horn Outstanding Student Achievement Award From Madison High School, Special to Richland Source May 11, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Madison junior Hope Barrett has been selected for the Horn Outstanding Student Achievement Award. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Madison junior Hope Barrett has been selected for the Horn Outstanding Student Achievement Award.Barrett was honored as part of the Family Engagement Recognition Day, according to Madison assistant principal Jake Grove."Hope is very much deserving of this outstanding recognition and we could not be more proud to have her as a Ram," Grove said.Last year Madison High School had two teachers that were chosen for the Outstanding Educator Team Award."This year, we are blessed to have a student win this award," Grove said. Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hope Barrett Jake Grove Horn Outstanding Student Achievement Award School Education Teacher Madison High School Junior Award Trending City of Mansfield to Skilken Gold: Yes, your property needs demolished. Do it. 29-year-old woman dies at Richland County Jail Toledo man wanted for fatal shooting in Mansfield arrested in Arizona Family seeks cards for Mansfield man's 100th birthday For the love of morels Cooper, founder & executive director, announces retirement from Richland Academy of the Arts Mohawk Hill proves fertile ground for treasure hunting Enjoy free outdoor movies this summer in downtown Mansfield 'Westing House:' Redevelopment underway at former Mansfield Commerce Center Jeromesville 22-year-old life-flighted to Columbus after roll-over crash Event Announcements May 11 Book Discussion Group Wed, May 11, 2022 Free May 11 Teen Homework Help Wed, May 11, 2022 Free May 11 Teen Karaoke Night Wed, May 11, 2022 May 12 Knotty Knitters Thu, May 12, 2022 Free See more / Submit an event