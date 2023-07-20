MADISON TOWNSHIP — It was a full-circle moment for Lindi Holfinger.
Holfinger was officially hired Wednesday night as the new director of the Madison Early Childhood Education Center (MECLC) after the school board approved her appointment.
A 1997 graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School, Holfinger was part of the school's early childhood education career tech program. She's spent the last 20 years working at Richland County's Head Start program, including 15 years as a teacher and the rest as an educational supervisor and administrator.
"I have enjoyed that position. I have learned a lot and grown as a professional," she said. "When I saw the posting (for MECLC director), I thought it looked like it would be a good fit and a new challenge for me."
Holfinger said she'll be learning the ropes from outgoing principal Natasha Repp, who resigned in June.
“My first goals are to learn my new responsibilities, to build relationships with staff, and to learn what the strengths and what the needs are and how to move forward," she said.
Holfinger said one of her favorite things about working with children is knowing it makes an impact on the world and the next generation.
Another highlight is the kids themselves.
"Every day is a new adventure," she said. "They are open and happy and loving and accepting of everybody, every day."
The MECLC isn't the only building in Madison experiencing administrative change. The board also approved the resignation of middle school principal Jonathon Muro, who has accepted a job as curriculum director at Bucyrus City Schools.
Muro began his administrative career at Madison as an assistant principal at Madison South. He served briefly as the principal at Eastview before taking a position at the middle school, where he’s worked for the last nine years.
Muro told the board he’s appreciated the leadership opportunities afforded him at Madison and the relationships he’s made.
Jordan Nelson, one of the middle school's assistant principals, will lead the building next year. The board approved seventh grade health teacher Bruce Gibson to fill his spot.
Nelson, a Shelby native, said his two biggest goals are to further build the school's student leadership team and boost community involvement in the building.
“I'm excited to kind of take on the new role to lead the building, provide a new style of leadership," Nelson said.
"Our staff is amazing, our kids are amazing. So I'm really excited to take the reins and go further than where we are where we already are.”
Gibson, 26, has taught for three years at Madison Middle School and coached multiple sports. He described Nelson as a mentor as he navigated the process of getting his master's and administrative license.
“Mr. Nelson and I have very similar philosophies on education," he said. "He kind of pushed me in the right direction and I realized that I want to take that next step and be a part of building the culture here at the middle school.”
A native of West Virginia, Gibson said he's grateful to make the transition in a school where he's taught.
“I’m looking forward to building the relationships I’ve already started," Gibson said.
“I just want to get my feet wet, establish myself here as a young administrator and see some positive change in the building.”
The board also approved resignations from assistant treasurer Linda Thoman-Cha and food service supervisor Kim Pfleiderer.
Treasurer Bradd Stevens thanked Thoman-Cha, who took a position with Bucyrus City Schools.
“She has been a dedicated employee for about 16 years," he said. "She made my transition here as seamless as it could have bene. I’m quite nervous because I can’t imagine doing my job without her.”
Supt. Rob Peterson said Pfleiderer will be taking a “state level” position.
“She will be the person who food service supervisors reach out to to get assistance when needed,” Peterson said.
The board also voted 4-0 to begin the process of putting a five-year, 7.5 mill levy on the November ballot. The board will vote on the matter again in August after receiving additional information from the Richland County treasurer.