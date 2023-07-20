Lindi Holdfinger

Lindi Holfinger, a 1997 Madison graduate, will return to the district this fall as director of the Madison Early Childhood Learning Center.

MADISON TOWNSHIP — It was a full-circle moment for Lindi Holfinger.

Holfinger was officially hired Wednesday night as the new director of the Madison Early Childhood Education Center (MECLC) after the school board approved her appointment.

Bruce Gibson, left, and Jordan Nelson pose for a photo. Nelson was promoted to middle school principal and Gibson to assistant principal during a Madison school board meeting Wednesday. 

