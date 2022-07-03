MADISON TOWNSHIP — In recognition of her academic achievement, Kylie Stout, a 2022 graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School, recently was awarded a $10,000 scholarship from Medical Mutual, a trusted insurer in Ohio for nearly 90 years.
Stout plans to attend the University of Akron and major in criminal justice. She was among six recipients statewide of a $10,000 scholarship based on academic achievement and financial need.
The scholarships, as well as 140 scholarships of $1,000 each, went to students in school districts across Ohio that are customers of Cleveland-based Medical Mutual. The Columbus Foundation administers the program and received more than 525 applications for the scholarships.
“Kylie is an impressive student in the classroom and in her extracurricular activities,” said Amber Hulme, Regional Vice President of Sales. “Medical Mutual is proud to support her as she looks to make an impact in her chosen field of criminal justice.”
