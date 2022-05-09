MADISON TOWNSHIP – The Madison Local School District is bringing a beloved track and field tradition back to its elementary schools.
The Madison Elementary Olympics will make its return May 12, with students in the third through fifth grades participating.
The games will include a 50-yard dash, 100-meter sprint, 400-meter sprint, 4xbyx100 relay, standing long jump and a medicine ball throw. Students from each school must qualify for the event through preliminaries held during their physical education class.
Madison South assistant principal Kyle Gordon said he expects between 200 and 250 competitors.
The games will take place at Ram Field on May 12. The competition kicks off at 6 p.m. The rain date is May 16.
Students will compete for individual events, but each student will also earn points for their school with every competition. One trophy will be awarded to the top elementary school; another will be given to the top fifth grade homeroom.
Gordon participated in the Elementary Olympics as a South Elementary student in the 1990s. He still remembers the thrill of competing under the lights, out on the same field the high school athletes used.
After returning to the district to teach in 2010, he was disappointed to find out the Olympics were no longer being held.
“It was one of my favorite things we did when I went to elementary at South," recalled Gordon, a 2003 Madison High School graduate. "Then I came back and taught in the district and found that somewhere along the line, it stopped happening.
“Nobody was really sure how or why it ended.”
Supt. Rob Peterson said he also has fond memories of the event. He was part of a wheelbarrow race team.
“I just remember how exciting it was,” Peterson said. “I love to compete and so did my classmates.
“We’re just trying to bring back some of that Ram pride and some good fun competition for our students."
Once he was promoted to an administrative role, Gordon began thinking about how to bring the event back. The return has been spearheaded by a committee including the district’s elementary gym teachers, the 5th and 6th grade gym teachers and administrators.
Gordon and Peterson said they hope the elementary Olympics will once again be an annual tradition. There may be more grades included or events to compete in next year.
“We kind of wanted to start it off a little bit more simplistic, try not to overdo it and make sure it runs as smoothly as possible,” Gordon said.
The public is invited to come watch the festivities. High school coaches and athletes will be running informal activities available for all students. The concession stand will be open.
Entry will be free, but donations for the elementary physical education program will be accepted.
“We’re trying to make it as fun and inviting for the community as possible," Gordon said.