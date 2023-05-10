Jersey Speelman

Jersey Speelman poses with the two mannequins she styled for the SkillsUSA state barbering competition. Speelman took first place and will compete in the national competition in June.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Jersey Speelman has always had a knack for styling hair.

The soon-to-be graduate of Madison Comprehensive High School grew up braiding and styling her younger sister’s locks. Seeing her sibling's excitement motivated her to pursue a career in cosmetology.

