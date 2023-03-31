Noon optimist

The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club honored more than 25 local students Wednesday during an evening meeting at Dan Lew Exchange in downtown Mansfield. (Submitted photo)

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club, celebrating its 100th year of service to youth, honored more than 25 local students Wednesday, including the awarding of two $1,000 scholarships.

Both of the scholarship winners are Madison Comprehensive High School students -- Brooklyn Thomas and Allyson Wigton.

Optimist singer

Breckelle Miller, an 8-year-old student at Stingel Elementary School in Ontario, sings Wednesday evening during a Mansfield Noon Optimist Club meeting. (Submitted photo)

Tags

