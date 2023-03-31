MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club, celebrating its 100th year of service to youth, honored more than 25 local students Wednesday, including the awarding of two $1,000 scholarships.
Both of the scholarship winners are Madison Comprehensive High School students -- Brooklyn Thomas and Allyson Wigton.
The club also honored three essay contest winners, all from Clear Fork High School.
Each year, the Optimist International sponsors the essay contest, open to any student under 19. This year's topic was "Who is an everyday hero who brings out the Optimism in you?"
Abby Kern won $200 for finishing first and is entered into district competition with a chance to win a $3,500 college scholarship.
Her classmates, Zoe Daniels and Claire Blubaugh, finished second and third in the essay contest and won $100 and $50, respectively.
The club also awarded its "Excellence in Youth Award" to Shelby High School student Cadence Fairchild. The award honors outstanding service and leadership among youth.
Club members said the award is intended to encourage recipients to maintain their interest and participation in their community and school.
Each high school in Richland County was asked to identify two students who "exemplify high standards of several categories, including academics, athletics and hobbies/interests" for being "Quality Students."
Each school set its own criteria for final selection, according to the club. All of those students were honored during a dinner meeting at Dan Lew Exchange in downtown Mansfield.
More than two dozen local high school students were honored with the "Quality Student" award:
Clear Fork -- Collin Reed, Lauryn Robinson
Crestview -- Emma Aumend, John Tackett
Lexington -- Thomas McCoy, Alexander Heichel
Lucas -- Elizabeth Rollinson, Clara Hecker
Madison -- Allyson Cook, Zachary Glasgo
Mansfield Christian -- Kadyn Klecka, Payton Whaley
Mansfield Senior -- Mekhi Bradley, Aries Williams
Ontario -- Miles Meisse, Chandler Spognardi
Plymouth -- Bree Fellows, Sarah Hoak
Shelby -- Case Mongold, Elizabeth Mayer
Mansfield St. Peter's -- Grace Dix, Mahala Boothe
Temple Christian -- Lydia Ball
The keynote speaker for the evening was Dr. Eric Alderman, acting Dean at Ohio State University-Mansfield.
Current Miss Ohio Elizabetta Nies also spoke. Breckelle Miller, an 8-year-old student at Stingle Elementary School in Ontario, performed the National Anthem and a selection from "The Phantom of the Opera."
The Mansfield Noon Optimist Club sponsors the Mid-Ohio Home Show as its major fundraising event each year, allowing the organization to sponsor this week's event and associated awards.
