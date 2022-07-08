Madison Class of 1972 sets 50th anniversary for Sept. 17 Special to Richland Source Jul 8, 2022 33 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Madison Comprehensive High School is located at 600 Esley Lane. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Madison Class of 1972 will have its 50th class reunion on Sept. 17.Anyone who is interested in being involved should contact the Madison Class of 1972 Facebook Page.Anyone seeking more information can contact Mike Bailey at 419-565-2777 or via email at mbaileyW8HB@gmail.com. Support Our Journalism Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member. Support Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Madison Class Reunion Class Contact Mike Bailey Anniversary Township Trending OhioHealth cuts more than 600 jobs in IT, billing restructuring Take a look at Kingwood Hall in the sun of 1926 Severe weather could roll through Richland County over next few days Coney Island Diner owners retire, but tradition lives on Richland County releases list of June's building permits St. Peter's grad opens Selah Beauty Spa in downtown Mansfield April Eiklor Bruning Buffington Island was the site of Ohio's most significant Civil War battle Madison grad earns Admiral's praise in service of the Navy Land bank seeks bid for Linden Pool demolition Event Announcements Jul 9 Mansfield Sailing Club Open House Sat, Jul 9, 2022 Free Jul 9 Mansfield Pro-Choice Rally Sat, Jul 9, 2022 Free Jul 9 Flower Wet Felting Class Sat, Jul 9, 2022 35.00 Jul 11 Teen Craft Night - Puppets Mon, Jul 11, 2022 See more / Submit an event