Madison Comprehensive High School building

Madison Comprehensive High School is located at 600 Esley Lane.

MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Madison Class of 1972 will have its 50th class reunion on Sept. 17.

Anyone who is interested in being involved should contact the Madison Class of 1972 Facebook Page.

Anyone seeking more information can contact Mike Bailey at 419-565-2777 or via email at mbaileyW8HB@gmail.com.

