MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The Madison Choral Department has announced it will present the musical Into the Woods Jr. with a cast of high school students March 17-19 in the Middle School Auditeria.
The shows are at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 with a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, March 19.
Tickets are $8 for general admission and $6 for students and seniors (60+). Tickets will be available for sale at the door prior to each performance and in the high school cashier’s office during school hours.
With a book by James Lapine and music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, Into the Woods JR. is based on the Broadway production which won several Tony Awards, including Best Score, Best Book, and Best Actress in a Musical.
The musical follows a Baker and his Wife who learn they’ve been cursed with childlessness by the witch next door. The couple embarks on a quest — swindling, deceiving and stealing from such already-victimized characters as Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel and Jack (fresh off the beanstalk!) — to get the special objects required to break the spell.
However, the story doesn’t simply end “happily ever after” as each character must now face the consequences of his/her decision.
A cast of 19 talented performers from grades 9 to 12 are currently in daily rehearsals prepping for opening night. Performing in the show are:
Emalie Green-Baker’s wife Liam Paxton-Baker
Lillian Christian-Cinderella Caden Stewart-Wolf
Sanaa David-Little Red Riding Hood Karlie Wilson-Witch
Drake Remy-Rapunzel’s Prince John Keogh-Cinderella’s Prince
Bri Studer-Narrator Piper Donahue-Rapunzel
Gage Workman-Jack Loren Carmel-Stepsister
Emma Finley-Stepsister Audrey Ward-Stepmother
Courtney Cyrus-Cinderella’s Mother Logan Waxter-Cinderella’s Father
Ashley Gusta-Granny Jacob Ford-Steward
Paityn Hall-Jack’s Mother
Into the Woods JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, 421 West 54th Street, New York, New York 10019.
For more information contact director Craig Green at 419.589.2112 ext. 65746.