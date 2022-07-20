MADISON TOWNSHIP -- Superintendent Rob Peterson of the Madison Local School District said he's concerned about the availability of substitute personnel during the upcoming school year.
During its meeting Wednesday, the Madison school board voted to establish flexible educational requirements for substitute teachers as allowed under section 7 of House Bill 583.
The bill extends the authorization for public or chartered non-public schools to employ substitute teachers according to their own education requirements through the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 school years.
Prior to the pandemic, Ohio required individuals to hold a bachelor's degree in any subject to obtain a substitute teacher's license. After schools began facing a severe shortage of subs, state legislators enacted provisions temporarily waiving the post-secondary education requirement.
Those provisions expired at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, but were reintroduced with H.B. 583.
“I lobbied to have it extended permanently," Peterson told the board. "We didn’t get that. We did get it for the next two years."
Under the legislation, schools can employ a substitute teacher if the individual meets the district or school's own educational requirements, is deemed to be of good moral character and successfully completes a criminal records check.
Peterson said the district will continue requiring all substitute teachers to have a high school diploma.
"(The substitute teacher shortage) was certainly an issue at the beginning of last year, prior to the flexibility being enacted," Peterson said. "We were in much better shape once we were able to use substitutes that had a high school diploma or better and we intend to try to use those people again as much as possible.
"I'm still concerned but it's less of a concern with that in place."
According to Peterson, H.B. 583 doesn't take effect until 90 days after the governor's signature because legislators did not attach an emergency clause to the bill. However, Madison can hire individuals on a conditional basis after they apply for their substitute license as long as there is no reason to believe that person's license application will be rejected.
"That is our intention, to be able to have those people in place to start the school year," Peterson said.
He added that he had yet to confirm whether Mid Ohio Educational Service Center, which supplies substitute teachers to Madison and other local school districts, intends to continue operating under the more flexible guidelines.
Peterson said building principals have been busy hiring for the upcoming school year.
“I think we’ve hired for 27 teaching positions across the district," he said. "We have lost some very, very good teachers. Those will be difficult losses, however we feel very good about those new employees that we have hired.”
Board President Tim Wigton noted that personnel challenges aren't unique to Madison.
“We’re not the only district that’s losing teachers," he said. "Turnover is really big.”
Peterson agreed, telling board members that in an exit survey of teachers who left the district, many reported they were taking positions closer to home.
“Because there are those positions available in other districts that aren’t typically available, that has created a lot of movement," he said.
Peterson also made a point to recognize the retirement of middle school secretary Jody Kurtz. Kurtz will retire this fall after 38 years with the district. Before working at the middle school, Kurtz worked in the district's adult education building and in student services at the old junior high school.
The board also:
Heard a financial report from treasurer Bradd Stevens. Stevens said the district's expenditures last fiscal year exceeded revenues by $1.5 million. He also stated that about 85 percent of district expenditures go towards salaries and benefits.
Heard an update from the district transportation supervisor Mike Yost.
Approved the termination of the employment of Jamarius Jones on the grounds of neglect of duty due to regular absenteeism from work and failure to communicate absences to his supervisor.
Approved the newly created positions of Fall Game Manager and Winter Game Manager beginning with the 2022- 2023 school year.
Approved the following student meal prices for the 2022-2023 school year: Breakfast (K-12) $1.75, Lunch (K-8) $3.00, Lunch (9-12) $3.25. These prices reflect a 25-cent price increase per meal from the 2019-2020 school year. During the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school year, all students received free meals due to federal pandemic relief funds.
Approved the following pay rates effective Aug. 1, 2022: Substitute Teacher ($125/day, $135/day after 30 days in same position), Substitute Aides/Secretaries/Custodians ($13/hr.).
Approved the Memorandum of Understanding between the Board and the Madison Local Education Association to place the only viable candidate for the High School 9-12 Math position on the salary schedule at Step 12.