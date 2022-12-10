Madison students

SkillsUSA members from Madison Comprehensive and Mansfield Senior High School are teaming up to collect items for residents at the Domestic Violence Shelter and Wayfinders.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Cross town rivals Madison and Mansfield Senior are teaming to bring some holiday cheer to those in need.

The schools' respective SkillsUSA chapters launched a joint initiative last month to collect gifts, clothing, coats and personal items for residents of Wayfinders (formerly known as Harmony House) and the Domestic Violence Shelter.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com