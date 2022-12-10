MANSFIELD — Cross town rivals Madison and Mansfield Senior are teaming to bring some holiday cheer to those in need.
The schools' respective SkillsUSA chapters launched a joint initiative last month to collect gifts, clothing, coats and personal items for residents of Wayfinders (formerly known as Harmony House) and the Domestic Violence Shelter.
SkillsUSA is a career technical student organization with chapters across the country.
“Madison has a fantastic chapter of SkillsUSA that has been up and running and doing events like this for a long, long time," said Greg Morris, a career tech instructor and advisor of the Mansfield Senior High chapter.
“As I started talking to (Madison SkillsUSA Advisor) Karen VonStein about ways that we could work together as schools, she immediately jumped out with this event and said, 'Hey, this would be a great way to partner.' "
VonStein said members of Madison's SkillsUSA chapter came up with the idea in November after attending a leadership conference. The students considered numerous ways to give back, but couldn't shake the desire to do something around the holidays.
VonStein and Morris contacted the two shelters and received information about the residents, including clothing sizes and wish-list items. The groups will deliver the items next Friday.
Stacey Wampler, a career tech instructor at Madison and board member at the Domestic Violence Shelter, said many of the shelter's residents arrive with nothing. Simple things like personal hygiene products and laundry detergent can help them start over at the shelter and after they leave.
“I believe they’ll make it the best Christmas that anyone at the shelter has ever had," she said. "It’s not necessarily gifts. It’s being able to have the things that they need so they can actually find a safe home away from the shelter.”
Owen McGregor, Madison's SkillsUSA chapter senior class president, said he's proud to part of a project with an immediate impact.
“I think it’s all about changing the community in the future, but this kind of allows us to change the community now," he said.