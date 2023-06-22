MACC 2023 Cosmetology graduates

Cosmetology Graduates (from left to right): Instructor Stacey Fairchild, Gabrielle Quinn, Cassady Mathews, Mariah Burggraf, Instructor Melinda Williams

Madison Adult Career Center held its annual graduation for students completing Career Development Programs during the 2022-2023 school year on Friday, June 16, 2023. Madison Adult Career Center holds its annual graduation ceremony to recognize students upon successful completion of their training programs. Special recognition was given to students earning perfect attendance and outstanding attendance.

2023 MACC graduation cap

A graduation cap at Madison Adult's graduation ceremony, held at Madison Middle School on June 16.

Five graduates were nominated by their instructors for Student of the Year: Nicole Carter, Nail Technician; Tasha Dombroff, Dental Assisting; Jilliam Hennes, Medical Assisting Technologies; Felicia Perkins, Customer & Office Support Technology; Noah Schenk, Welding Technology. Jilliam Hennes was selected as the 2022-23 Student of the Year.

MACC 2023 Student of the Year nominees

Student of the Year Nominees (from left to right): Felicia Perkins, Nicole Carter, Jillian Hennes, Tasha Dombroff, Noah Schenk
MACC 2023 Dental Assisting graduates

Dental Assisting Graduates (from left to right): Danielle Yoder, Olivia Remy, Katelyn McDonald, Tasha Dombroff, Jaiden Byrd, Alicia Butler, Instructor Ashley Stumbo

Tags