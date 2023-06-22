Madison Adult Career Center held its annual graduation for students completing Career Development Programs during the 2022-2023 school year on Friday, June 16, 2023. Madison Adult Career Center holds its annual graduation ceremony to recognize students upon successful completion of their training programs. Special recognition was given to students earning perfect attendance and outstanding attendance.
Five graduates were nominated by their instructors for Student of the Year: Nicole Carter, Nail Technician; Tasha Dombroff, Dental Assisting; Jilliam Hennes, Medical Assisting Technologies; Felicia Perkins, Customer & Office Support Technology; Noah Schenk, Welding Technology. Jilliam Hennes was selected as the 2022-23 Student of the Year.
Students graduated from the following programs: Advanced Cosmetology, Cosmetology, Customer & Office Support Technology, Dental Assisting, Industrial Electrical Maintenance, Medical Assisting Technologies, Nail Technician, Phlebotomy/EKG, Precision Machining/CNC Technology, State Tested Nurse Aide, Welding Technology, and the Adult Diploma Programs.
Programs range from 96 to 1800 clock hours of training. Graduates earn or soon will earn industry-recognized certifications, such as: Registered Phlebotomy Technician (RPT); Registered Medical Assistant (RMA); Registered Dental Assistant (AMT); Dental Radiography certification; Ohio State Board of Cosmetology Licensure in Cosmetology and Advanced Cosmetology; State Tested Nurse Aide (STNA); American Welding Society (AWS); National Institute for MetalWorking Skills (NIMS); The National Center for Construction Education and Research (NCCER); OPAC certification in Word and Excel; Nail Technician Licensure; and Basic Life Support (BLS) and HeartSaver First Aid certifications. All graduates of Career Development programs also earn an ACT WorkKeys National Career Readiness Credential (NCRC).
Madison Adult Career Center graduated 110 adult students this school year from the above Career Development programs with 32 of them also earning their adult diploma.
Students graduating from Career Development programs who successfully meet graduation requirements receive a Certificate of Completion and a Career Passport in addition to their industry credentials.
To qualify for graduation, students must:
Complete at least 90% of scheduled hours and 100% of required coursework.
Achieve a 2.0 minimum grade point average
Complete required externship, clinical, or job shadow
Complete Bring Your ‘A’ Game employability/work ethic curriculum
Madison Adult Career Center’s 2022 Accreditation Annual Reporting Disclosures include an overall completion rate of 81% with the following results for completers: 93% having positive post-program placement; 72% working in a related field of their training; and 99% earning an industry credential.
Madison Adult Career Center provides training to individuals who are unemployed, underemployed, dislocated workers, and employed individuals gaining new skills and/or upgrading their current skills. Programs enable students to complete their training, earn certifications and enter the workforce quickly.
Madison Adult Career Center is…
accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC).
an approved provider of post-secondary career technical education by the Ohio Department of Higher Education.
a member of the Ohio Association of Career Technical and Adult Education (ACTE).
To learn more or enroll, click here or call (419) 589-6363.