Lucas Schools building
The Lucas Local School District will have a facilities bond issue on the ballot in November.

LUCAS -- Lucas Local School District voters, who rejected a bond issue for a new K-12 school building two months ago, will now be asked to spend more for the project in November. 

Yet supporters of the levy say that due to state funds available for a new building project, the local share to fund a new facility will cost taxpayers less than updating and maintaining existing facilities.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com