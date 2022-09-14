ASHLAND – The Ashbrook Scholar Program is a rigorous liberal arts program for students studying politics, history, or economics at Ashland University that includes an annual scholarship awarded solely on merit to the most promising students.
The following students in the north central Ohio area have been awarded a position in the Ashbrook Scholar Program at the Ashbrook Center in Ashland, Ohio:
Kayla Cross, Mount Vernon High School
Braeden Geist, Home School
Kaleb Hollar, Clear Fork High School
Alena Kalashnik, Mansfield Christian School
Lainey Kathrein, Lexington High School
Chloe Kovinchick, Lexington High School
Emma Maguire, Galion High School
Isabelle Osterland, New London High School
Rhyele Salser, Crestview High School
Nathan Slater, Ontario High School
Oliver Wagner, Shelby High School
The Ashbrook Center is a nationally recognized nonprofit academic center that seeks to educate Americans on the history and Founding principles of their country through the direct study of primary source documents.
Ashbrook Scholars are taught by some of the best history and government professors in the nation and often receive the opportunity to meet former presidents, U.S. Supreme Court justices, and other high-profile dignitaries and intellectuals who visit the Center.
“We are proud to select these students as Ashbrook Scholars out of recognition of their hard work and dedication to understanding the history and principles of America and becoming the kind of leaders our country needs," said Jeffrey Sikkenga, the Executive Director of the Ashbrook Center. “For more than 30 years, the Ashbrook Center has been living up to its billing as the finest liberal arts program for students of politics and history in the nation.
"(North central Ohio) should be proud of the serious effort that these students have put in to get to this point in their intellectual academic journey.”
Ashbrook Scholars gain unique insight from the Center’s rigorous liberal arts curriculum, which uniquely emphasizes understanding the American story through the great texts and primary sources of our country rather than the third-hand accounts used by too many other programs.