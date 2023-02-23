Julia Long with RCYSUC

Elle Beecham, Julia Long, Gurpinder Deol, and other members of the coalition at Mansfield Senior High School. Long currently attends Buckeye Community School.

Julia Long has ambition. She dreams of renovating old Victorian homes across the United States and eventually different countries. When the time comes, she’ll settle down on a ranch in big sky country with her best friend. She's an equestrian, so naturally, they’ll have four horses. Chickens and cows will join them, but pheasants are not welcome at their ranch. But the bustling streets and subways of New York also call her name. Maybe even a business degree from NYU.

Julia Long

Julia Long on her horse.
Long, sticker shock campaign

Long participating in the Sticker Shock Campaign.

Tags

Content + Marketing Specialist

Content + Marketing Specialist at Source Brand Solutions. Music and art history nerd.