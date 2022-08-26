Teachers Jordan Monica and Bernadette Redman pose for a photo with Thirty-One Gifts director Kimberly Riggenbach. Riggenbach partners with other local businesses to provide bags of school supplies to area teachers each year.
MANSFIELD -- Bernadette Redman reached into the trunk of the black SUV and pulled out two tote bags in each hand.
Redman, a second grade teacher at John Sherman Elementary School, frequently spends her own money on supplies for her classroom. So when she found out every teacher was getting a free tote bag filled with school supplies, it warmed her heart.
“We live in such a great community," Redman said. “It makes us extremely happy to know that people are out there and respect what we're doing."
Redman and her teaching partner Jordan Monica helped unload a black SUV Friday morning full of tote bags.
The bags were put together by Kimberly Riggenbach, a local independent director with Thirty-One Gifts.
“This is a really, really good teacher bag,” Riggenbach said. "It zips on top and then they can put all their papers in, or it'll fit hanging folder files."
Riggenbach has been putting together teacher gift bags for about six years. She starts by contacting local businesses each year to see if they are willing to sponsor a district or school by purchasing the bags. Then she takes her commission from those sales and uses it to buy school supplies.
Riggenbach got the idea after seeing how much her own daughter, a teacher at Stingel Elementary in Ontario, spent on her classroom.
"It's just my little way of trying to give back," she said.
Redman said teachers get a small stipend at the beginning of the school year for classroom supplies, but it simply doesn't go far enough.
She and Monica typically spend their own funds on things like schools supplies, materials for crafts and fun activities and snacks for students.
“It’s just part of our monthly budget," Redman said.
Three local businesses have purchased Thirty-One bags for the initiative this year. The Monica Family, which owns several McDonald's franchises in Richland County, purchased 37 bags for the teaching staff at John Sherman.
Scott Sharrock, an insurance agent for State Farm, purchased 61 bags for teachers at Lexington High School. Scharrock has partnered with Riggenbach since the beginning, sponsoring a different building in the Lexington Local school district each year.
"We want to do something for the teachers. I support the teachers 100 percent," he said. "Both of my sisters are educators, so it would be natural to support the teachers in my hometown."
Bo Lacey sponsored the entire Hillsdale School District, including 81 teachers, bringing the total number of bags to almost 180.
“I hope next year will be even more," Riggenbach said.