Teachers Jordan Monica and Bernadette Redman pose for a photo with Thirty-One Gifts director Kimberly Riggenbach. Riggenbach partners with other local businesses to provide bags of school supplies to area teachers each year.

MANSFIELD -- Bernadette Redman reached into the trunk of the black SUV and pulled out two tote bags in each hand. 

Redman, a second grade teacher at John Sherman Elementary School, frequently spends her own money on supplies for her classroom. So when she found out every teacher was getting a free tote bag filled with school supplies, it warmed her heart.

Second grade teacher Jordan Monica helps unload donated bags of school supplies for educators at John Sherman Elementary School.

