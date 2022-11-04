MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) is now offering the Adventure Pass. The Adventure Pass program enables MRCPL customers to borrow passes using their library card, just as they would with any other item in the library collection.
Chris May, Library Director states, “We are thankful our community partners see the value of offering Adventure Passes to our customers. As a public library, our role is to ensure equal access to all, which goes beyond books. We hope everyone takes advantage of these amazing experiences.”
The Adventure Pass is a one-time pass, which must be checked out in person at the Main Library, granting customers limited free access to institutions that would otherwise charge admission fees. Adventure Passes cannot be reserved like traditional library items, however, library card holders can check their availability at mrcpl.org by typing “Adventure Pass” into the catalog search bar.
Each participating community partner sets its own rules for how many individuals are covered under their passes and all guidelines for use.
Our current participating partners:
Buckeye Imagination Museum
Kingwood Center Gardens
Ohio Bird Sanctuary
Ohio State Reformatory
Richland Carrousel Park
The Renaissance Theatre
The introduction of the Adventure Pass supports the mission of MRCPL, to connect library cardholders to cultural experiences for people of all ages and support a vibrant quality of life for all residents of Richland County. The Main Library located at 43 W. Third St., Mansfield, Ohio is open Monday through Thursday 9 AM-8 PM, Friday and Saturday 9 AM-5 PM, and Sunday 1 PM-5 PM.