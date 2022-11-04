Adventure Pass
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — The Mansfield/Richland County Public Library (MRCPL) is now offering the Adventure Pass. The Adventure Pass program enables MRCPL customers to borrow passes using their library card, just as they would with any other item in the library collection.

Chris May, Library Director states, “We are thankful our community partners see the value of offering Adventure Passes to our customers. As a public library, our role is to ensure equal access to all, which goes beyond books. We hope everyone takes advantage of these amazing experiences.”

