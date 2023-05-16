SHELBY – Lexington's Grace Miller was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the National Technical Honor Society.
Miller is a senior in the Medical Technologies Program at Pioneer from Lexington High School. She has an outstanding volunteer record, serving her community by setting up for the local Veteran’s Day parade and Blueberry Festival; both assisting with blood drives and donating blood herself; Participating in the Adopt a Resident Program; transporting Period Poverty donations and assisting in the school’s basketball concession stand.
Plans to study Nursing at Miami University following graduation. Grace Miller was one of 250 outstanding NTHS members to receive the Jon H. Poteat Scholarship based on their ability to consistently exemplify the seven attributes of NTHS – Skill, Honesty, Service, Responsibility, Scholarship, Citizenship, and Leadership.
“Grace is bright, articulate, and hard-working; she is driven to do her best in the classroom," said Government/Economics instructor Robin Hager. "I am confident that she will do a phenomenal job in Ohio University's Nursing Program. Congrats, Grace and Go Bobcats!”
Meghan Haney, the Medical Technologies instructor stated that, “Grace Miller is a wonderful student who has earned her State Tested Nursing Assistant license, as well as her Phlebotomy certification in the Medical Technologies program. She is a hardworking student who has been successful at balancing her job as an STNA and maintaining excellent grades.
"I have no doubt that she will be successful in her plans to continue her medical training, working towards her future career as a registered nurse at Ohio University.“
Since 1984, NTHS has been the honor society for Career and Technical Education (CTE), serving high schools, career centers, community & technical colleges, and universities.
Recognizing over 50,000 new members annually, NTHS exists to advocate for and empower all students to pursue the technical and academic skills needed to build their careers and a skilled global workforce.
In partnership with student leadership organizations and industry partners, NTHS has awarded over $3 million in scholarships to remarkable CTE students.
Some of these partners include Business Professionals of America (BPA), DECA, Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA/PBL), HOSA – Future Health Professionals, Law & Public Safety Education Network (LAPSEN), National Center for Construction Education & Research and its Build Your Future initiative (NCCER/BYF), and SkillsUSA.
Visit www.nths.org for more information about the National Technical Honor Society.