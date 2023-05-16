Grace Miller

Lexington's Grace Miller receives the $1,000 Jon H. Poteat Scholarship (via Pioneer Career & Technology Center) from NTHS Advisor Vickie Hunt.

SHELBY – Lexington's Grace Miller was recently awarded a $1,000 scholarship from the National Technical Honor Society.

Miller is a senior in the Medical Technologies Program at Pioneer from Lexington High School. She has an outstanding volunteer record, serving her community by setting up for the local Veteran’s Day parade and Blueberry Festival; both assisting with blood drives and donating blood herself; Participating in the Adopt a Resident Program; transporting Period Poverty donations and assisting in the school’s basketball concession stand.

