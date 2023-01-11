LEXINGTON — Lexington Local Schools will begin offering all-day kindergarten next school year.
The district’s board of education voted Tuesday night to begin working out the logistics for extending the school day, which could include hiring additional staff and likely relocating the district’s Pre-K program.
Supt. Jeremy Secrist said Lexington is one of the few schools, if not the only school, in the area that still has half-day kindergarten.
"Our kindergarteners need the opportunity for a full day of instruction," Secrist said. "I believe that we lose some kids every year because parents need full-day instruction for the kindergarteners. How many of those kids don't come back?"
Board Vice President Keith Stoner said support for all-day kindergarten from the public and the district's curriculum team made it an easy decision.
"I was surprised five or six years ago when we started talking about all-day kindergarten how much traction it got from the community," he said. "It costs a little bit of money, but it's what's right for the kids."
Central Elementary Principal Scott Curtis said he was excited about what a full day of kindergarten would mean for students.
“We know through science and research that children at the age of five can learn how to read," he said. "To double their time — I feel likely I could jump out of my skin — because it's just good for kids, period. I could go on and on about it, but that's the bottom line.”
The change will likely require a reshuffling of some other grade levels. The district's elementary students are spread out among three buildings. Western Elementary is PreK through 3rd grade; Eastern is 4th through 6th grade; Central Elementary is kindergarten through 4th grade.
The preschool program will likely move back to the Mid Ohio Educational Service Center. (The preschool would still be part of the district and staffed by Lexington teachers.)
According to Secrist, the preschool program was located at the MOESC until about seven or eight years ago and the space where it was housed is becoming available again.
“I have gone out to view that space. It's fantastic," he said. "It's probably far better-suited for preschool than what we've got right now at Western.”
In response to a question from a member of the public, Secrist said he would likely recommend the board vote to bus all preschool students once the program moves to the MOESC. Under Ohio law, public school districts are only required to provide bussing for preschool students with special needs.
Secrist said the district will likely move all fourth grade students to Eastern Elementary next school year.
He told board members having all the fourth graders under one roof would allow for better collaboration between fourth and fifth grade teachers and create a more equitable learning environment for students.
Eastern Elementary Principal Michael Grist also voiced his support for the plan.
"In this district you can be the same age and have two totally different experiences (with) the way that we're structured," he said.