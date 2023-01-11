Secrist.JPG (copy)

Supt. Jeremy Secrist recommended the Lexington board of education approve a switch from half day to full day kindergarten starting in the 2023-2024 school year. (File photo)

LEXINGTON — Lexington Local Schools will begin offering all-day kindergarten next school year.

The district’s board of education voted Tuesday night to begin working out the logistics for extending the school day, which could include hiring additional staff and likely relocating the district’s Pre-K program.

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com