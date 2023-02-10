Spelling bee winners

Lexington's Ethan C. & Odin S. were awarded for their excellence in spelling achievements and accomplishments.

MANSFIELD – Two Lexington students finished atop a field of 29 at the 2023 Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Tri-County Spelling Bee on Thursday night in Mansfield.

An impressive group of top spellers from Crawford, Morrow, and Richland counties were invited to compete to be the Tri-County Spelling Bee Champion. The competition included spellers from 11 local school districts in grades 4-8.

