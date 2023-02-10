MANSFIELD – Two Lexington students finished atop a field of 29 at the 2023 Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center Tri-County Spelling Bee on Thursday night in Mansfield.
An impressive group of top spellers from Crawford, Morrow, and Richland counties were invited to compete to be the Tri-County Spelling Bee Champion. The competition included spellers from 11 local school districts in grades 4-8.
“We are excited to once again host the Tri-County Spelling Bee," said Colleen Haynes, Assistant Spelling Bee Coordinator. "Students with strong athletic abilities have many opportunities to showcase their talents, but we don’t very often give our students with academic talents the chance to be in the public spotlight.
"We are proud to host events like Academic Challenge and tonight’s Bee to allow those students a chance to shine.”
After 13 rounds of competition, Ethan C., an eighth grader from Lexington, became the 2023 Tri-County Spelling Bee Champion. The championship word was “scythe,” an instrument used for mowing grass, grain, or other crops and composed of a long curving blade fastened at an angle to a long handle.
Two other spellers, Gavin Camak, an eighth grader from Mansfield Spanish Immersion, and Odin S., a sixth grader from Lexington, along with Ethan, were the lone survivors at the end of the eighth round.
It took a grueling five additional rounds before the champion, and runner-up honors could be awarded. Runner-up honors were awarded to Odin.
Every speller received a certificate, and the champion and first runner-up received trophies.
Tri-County Champion: Ethan C., Grade 8, Lexington Local Schools
Tri-County Runner-up: Odin S., Grade 6, Lexington Local Schools
Congratulations to Ethan and Odin, as well as all of the other spellers on a great competition!
“It feels, I’m surprised," Ethan C. said. "I never thought I’d get this far at all.”
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists. Mid-Ohio ESC also proudly supports activities for youth such as the Academic Challenge, the Franklin B. Walter Scholarship Awards, and Artapolooza.