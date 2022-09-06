LEXINGTON — Alyssa McCready decorated her classroom with artificial sunflowers and a bulletin board full of graduation party invitations from former students.
Dozens of young adult novels lined the countertop by the doorway. A pink and white canvas that read “Have Courage and Be Kind” in gold letters leaned next to the stapler and a copy of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."
Lexington’s junior high and high school students began the academic year Tuesday, on schedule in the district’s new 7-12 grade facility.
Despite the brand-new facility, junior high principal Taylor Gerhardt said Tuesday’s hustle and bustle reminded him of the first days that came before.
“You're still giving kids directions. Some kids don't have their schedules, other kids don't know where their first period is,” he said.
“Even though it's a bright, shiny, new, big place, it’s still pretty similar for the first day.”
McCready’s room is slightly larger than her old one. Like all the classrooms in the building, it comes with new desks and chairs.
“Everything has come together so well,” said McCready, a high school English teacher.
“It's exciting to kind of have a fresh start after the last few years have been a little chaotic and a little different.”
Multiple students and teachers said one of the most exciting features of the new facility is the abundance of windows and new, fully-functioning HVAC system.
“In the previous building there were some issues that I think hindered teaching and learning,” McCready said.
“I didn't have windows, I didn't have the air conditioning. In the winter it would get into the 60s; it was really hard for teachers and students to focus.”
The new building’s more modern layout centers around an enclosed, outdoor courtyard. Other open spaces with a variety of seating are scattered throughout the junior high and high school. Two-story windows fill the cafeteria with natural light.
“I think it looks really nice, really sleek,” said freshman Lily Gossom. “Our new school was really, really old. It’s cool to have something different.”
Senior Jacob Brant said he’s looking forward to using the variety of collaborative spaces outside the classrooms, rather than sitting on the floor while working on group projects.
“I do like how it looks a little bit like a college,” he said. “This school is a college prep school and so it's kind of giving us a taste of what the rest of our life will be like in the next four years.”
Junior Kailee Ramos described the new building as having a futuristic vibe, but her favorite part is the music department.
“I’m excited to be in that new area,” she said. “The acoustics were horrible (in the old building).”
Sophomore Rylee Frost said the athletic spaces are also better in the new building. She believes the new gym floors will have more grip – making them better and safer for basketball.
She also thinks the new indoor bleachers, which don’t have gaps, will be safer for spectators.
“The bleachers at the old school were terrible,” she said. “People were always falling down in between them.”
Students were generally positive about the new building, though some were a bit overwhelmed by the size.
“It looks like a college,” said Emily Doup, an eighth grade student. “I think I’m going to get lost at some point.”
“The building is confusing. It’s huge,” added Aiden Messner, another eighth grade student.
Craig Clever, head of the maintenance and custodial teams, said a hectic summer led up to the building’s public debut.
“Many hands make light work. We're grateful for the new building, really pleased that we're finally in,” he said.
The building isn’t completely finished – there are still a few boxes of books to be unpacked and technological systems to set up – but staff members don’t seem to mind.
“That's what we do as teachers, we kind of just roll with it, be flexible and adjust as we need to,” said Grant Weaver, a middle school health teacher.
“We're excited to be in and on time. It's a lot better to be in person with the kids, rather than being remote.”
High school principal Jamie Masi praised the hard work and collaboration between administrators, teachers, the information technology department and the maintenance and custodial staff to get the building operational in time.
“We’re really excited; excited for our teachers but more than anything excited for our kids,” Masi said.
“This is something that's been a long time coming and we're just very fortunate to have a community with so much support. The kids deserve this and it's finally here.”