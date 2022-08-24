Secrist.JPG

Supt. Jeremy Secrist listens to an update from district maintenance director Craig Clever.

LEXINGTON -- Community members without a bachelor's degree will be permitted to substitute teach for Lexington Local Schools starting Sept. 23.

The Lexington board of education passed a resolution Wednesday that will allow individuals 18-or-older with a high school diploma to substitute teach if they pass a background check, obtain a substitute teaching license and are approved by the district.

Robert Whitney presides over a Lexington school board meeting Wednesday.
Treasurer Jason Whitesel gives an update at the Lexington Local Schools board meeting.
An aerial view of the parking lot of the new junior high and high school building.

