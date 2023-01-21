Lex school board

Treasurer Jason Whitesel, center, answers a question from a resident during a Lexington school board meeting.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

LEXINGTON — Superintendent Jeremy Secrist thought Lexington would have two new school buildings by now.

Instead, officials are saying it may be four to six years before Lexington receives the state funding it needs to build its new, consolidated elementary school.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com