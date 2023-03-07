LEXINGTON -- Lexington Local Schools is excited to welcome the Minutemen Class of 2036 in August of 2023.
Children who will be 5 years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2023 are eligible for kindergarten during the 2023-2024 school year.
"We are pleased to offer full-day kindergarten for our Lexington families," the school stated. "This will give our youngest learners more opportunities to learn and grow academically, socially, and emotionally.
"Full-day kindergarten provides an important bridge between preschool and the primary grades and offers more time for teachers and students to work together."
Registration Information
The registration window will be open Tuesday, April 11 to June 2 at WESTERN ELEMENTARY. In person dates for registration are listed below.
At those April dates, our transportation department will be on hand to answer questions and additional staff will be available to assist with Final Forms and paperwork. Dates for in person registration are as follows:
Tuesday, April 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, April 12 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 14 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Please bring these required documents to complete your child’s registration:
• Child’s original birth certificate
• Child’s social security card
• Child’s immunization record
• Custody papers, if applicable
• Utility bill for proof of residency
• Your driver’s license
When you have completed Final Forms AND turned in all required documents you will receive an appointment for kindergarten screening in early August.