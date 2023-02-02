Lexington Blueberry royalty visits Western Elementary garden club Submitted by the Lexington Blueberry Festival Feb 2, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LEXINGTON — The Lexington Blueberry festival royalty and Committee members paid a visit to the Western Elementary garden club on Wednesday afternoon.The student-based Garden club meets monthly and has growing projects throughout the year.Wednesday's visit was in celebration of several blueberry bushes that were planted last season.The club got to hear about the history of the blueberry festival (currently celebrating its 20th year) and some behind the scenes details of what it takes to pull it all together.Club members got to sample some of their yield from last year’s growing season in the form of blueberry jam and fresh blueberry muffins.The royalty also had the opportunity to talk about how to get involved in the festival and the importance of volunteerism within our community.The kids even got a last-minute surprise appearance from BERRY the Lexington Blueberry festival mascot. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Food Politics Botany Biology Trending Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center Richland County property transfers: 101 Cairns Road sold for $2 million Jim Gorman: 'Growing potatoes to growing young people' reason behind land donation for YMCA Homecoming: Aaron Brokaw takes over at Clear Fork Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon 3 men with sex offenses headline Fugitive of the Week list Gone fishing: Mansfield native Zach Foltz finds way to merge work with pleasure in Florida Punishers Paintball selling & trading paintball gear in Ontario Here's a look at the Westinghouse Office on Fourth St. in the 1930s Madison Middle School student charged with inducing panic after making a "kill list" Event Announcements Feb 3 Emerging Artists Festival Fri, Feb 3, 2023 $10 Feb 4 Black History Celebration Sat, Feb 4, 2023 Free Feb 4 Hats Off to History at Local Museum Sat, Feb 4, 2023 Free Feb 4 Galentine's Designer Purse Bingo Sat, Feb 4, 2023 $50 See more / Submit an event