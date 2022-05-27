LEXINGTON – You won’t find his name on an academic plaque or an old photo hanging in the athletic hall of fame.
But David Lewis did leave his mark on Lexington High School in the form of a mural, painted on a cream-colored, cinder-block canvas in the aftermath of a national tragedy.
Lewis was a high school senior when hijacked commercial airliners crashed into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. He can still remember the intense look in the eyes of his art teacher, Mike Hammon, when they realized it was not an accident.
“Everybody started speculating and thinking it was just a crop duster plane. We went on with our day,” Lewis recalled. “I’ll never forget (Hammon’s) eyes when we realized it was an attack.”
Lewis said that day became a defining moment for the class of 2002.
“Our entire senior year, that was the news – Sept. 11, the retaliation,” he said. “Everything that defined our class had to do with patriotism and unity.”
Shortly after the attacks, Lewis asked Hammon if he could paint a tribute mural on the high school walls as part of his independent study art class.
Hammon agreed after getting approval from the high school principal. Lewis went to work, often staying after class while his classmates were in band or at athletics practice.
The mural features a background of the American flag. A bald eagle soars in the center while the outlines of the twin towers fade into the background.
“I think the communication that I was putting forward was that the buildings or the people may not be there anymore, but our country and class could still move on together,” he said. “We’re still American. We’re not broken. This is something horrible but how can we make something beautiful out of it?”
One day, another student wandered by and started talking to him about the mural. She had just finished up color-guard practice and her parents had forgotten to pick her up.
“She was just sitting there watching me and we just kept talking,” Lewis recalled. “She helped me clean some of my airbrushing tools.
“We just kept talking and flirting from there and now we’ve been married for 14 years.”
Six years later, David returned to the spot that started it all and proposed to Janea in front of the mural.
“I couldn’t come up with a better idea in the moment to propose to my wife, so I designed the ring, there’s a poem that went with it and I had it sitting on an art easel next to the painting,” he said.
David and Janea live in Lexington with their two children. The family visited Lexington High School Friday to take one last family photo next to David’s work.
The couple say they’ve accepted the fact that when the building is torn down, the mural will come down with it.
“That was my mark (on the school),” David said. “To see this get torn down, it sucks. But we’ve made peace with the fact that new generations move on.”
Meanwhile, some of David’s former classmates have made inquiries about how to possibly preserve the mural.
Abby Mueller, another Lexington graduate from the class of 2002, is spearheading those efforts.
“The moment in time captured in this work is tremendously meaningful for all of us who shared these halls at a time when our lives were changed forever,” she said. “It helped us grieve, it gave us hope and it conveyed a strength in unity we had never before experienced in our generation.”
Mueller said she was met with “enthusiastic support” from classmates about funding preservation efforts, but the logistics are proving difficult.
“We’d love to keep it alive in some way,” she said. “I guess being on cinder block, they’re having a hard time finding a way to take it down safely.”
Ashley Rebillot, assistant principal at Lexington High School, said administrators are discussing the possibility of having the mural photographed and replicating it somehow in the new high school building.
David said he’s grateful to classmates who have reached out to express how the mural impacted them.
“I didn't realize it really touched them," he said. "At the moment, it was just a way to process it. It was an outlet.
“It would be cool if it would be saved or preserved in some way.”