Lexington Treasurer Jason Whitesel had good things to say Wednesday regarding the district's five year forecast.

LEXINGTON — Lexington Local Schools treasurer Jason Whitesel said he believes the district is on strong financial footing following the release of the latest five-year forecast.

Whitesel gave an overview of the forecast during Wednesday's board of education meeting. The Ohio Department of Education requires school districts to submit a five-year forecast twice annually. These forecasts provide a snapshot of a district's general operating expenses.

