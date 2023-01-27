Ella R. Richland County Spelling Bee champion

Ella R. a 6th grader at Lexington Schools won the Richland County Spelling Bee championship on Thursday night at MOESC.

MANSFIELD – A Lexington 6th grader was crowned the Richland County spelling bee champion after Thursday night's competition at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center

An impressive group of 47 students competed to be named champion of the bee. By the third round, only 30 of the 47 remained. The virtually held competition lasted over two hours until a champion and runner-up could be determined.

Tags