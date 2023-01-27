MANSFIELD – A Lexington 6th grader was crowned the Richland County spelling bee champion after Thursday night's competition at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center
An impressive group of 47 students competed to be named champion of the bee. By the third round, only 30 of the 47 remained. The virtually held competition lasted over two hours until a champion and runner-up could be determined.
After 10 rounds of competition, Ella R., a sixth grader from Lexington Local Schools, was crowned the Richland County Spelling Bee Champion after correctly spelling the championship word “forensics.”
Lena Sasis, an eighth grader from Madison Local Schools, was the runner-up. Miles P., a seventh grader at Lexington Junior High, and Adrianna Alexander, a Madison seventh grader, also finished in the final four.
Champion: Ella R., Grade 6, District Lexington Local Schools
Runner-Up: Lena Sasis, Grade 8, Madison Local Schools
"Ella's very bright. She's gifted in all subject areas," said Jennifer Berry, a math teacher from Eastern and spelling bee coach.
Lexington Local Schools had four of the top eight placers. The students supported their fellow classmates throughout, as well as students from other school districts. Everyone who watched was very pleased to see the spellers cheering each other on.
"When we got to the top eight, we (Lexington Local Schools) made half, which is awesome," Berry said. "I'm not super surprised. The kids down here do very well."
Every speller received a certificate, and the champion and first runner-up received trophies. The top 15 qualifiers from the Richland County Spelling Bee have been invited to advance and participate in the Tri-County Spelling Bee on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. The Tri-County Spelling Bee is to be held in person at MOESC.
The conference center is located at 890 West Fourth Street in Mansfield. The public is welcome to attend the spelling bee.
