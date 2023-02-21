MADISON TOWNSHIP — Maxwell Carroll and Myla Davis stood at the front of the classroom with a slideshow pulled up on the screen between them. To their left was a selection of Black history-themed children's books. A cheerful bulletin board with third grade vocabulary words was on their right.
The students in Kathy Jansen's third grade class sat in clumps of desks, listening as their guests gave a presentation in honor of Black History Month.
Members of the Madison Student Initiative, a leadership group for high schoolers, visited third and fourth grade classrooms at Eastview Elementary last week to give short presentations and chat with their younger peers.
"I was nervous going into it, but as soon as I went in there, I just started answering their questions," said Carroll, a sophomore at Madison Comprehensive High School.
"This one girl had a lot of questions about us. She thought we were really cool. It was kind of good experience for me, making an impact on all those kids’ lives and just talking about information on African American leaders."
MSI was founded in 2020 and is made up of sophomores, juniors and seniors nominated by their teachers. The group seeks to foster leadership skills and service opportunities for high school students. Advisors say the group is as diverse as the student body, with athletes, artists and career tech students among its ranks.
"When we first came here, we were talking about leadership very academically — these are the different types of leadership styles and that kind of thing," said Renee Thompson, one of the group's advisors.
"Leadership isn't just somebody with the loudest voice. Leaders are those who have critical thought, who really care passionately about different issues.”
Thompson said students are also encouraged to be active in the community.
“We wanted to do something outside of the school building, something that would benefit others beside themselves, so when this opportunity came, to be able to have some time with younger students, we were all about it," she said.
“We couldn’t be prouder of them. They put some heart into this."
The students' presentations highlighted pioneers like Frederick "Fritz" Pollard, the first Black head coach in the National Football League, and Alvin Ailey, a choreographer and leader in America's 20th century modern dance movement.
Other students learned about Garrett Morgan, a businessman who patented the first traffic signal in the United States and a gas mask used by fire departments and mine workers across the country. Another group presented on Gwen Ifill, a trailblazing African American journalist best known for co-anchoring "NewsHour" on PBS.
MSI members said they wanted to highlight more modern figures whose stories often aren't in traditional history books.
"We tried to show that Black history wasn't all about violence and stuff like that," sophomore Andreus Adkins-Tolbert said. "Amazing things happened in Black culture."
After their presentations, Eastview students had time to ask questions about their high school guests. Many inquired about what life was like in high school, asking questions about classes and extracurriculars.
"Honestly, it was really fun," Adkins-Tolbert said. "I was nervous going into it in the beginning, but once I seen them all raise their hands and stuff, it was cute. I liked all the questions. They asked pretty funny questions."
Other MSI members agreed.
"It's interesting and surreal to see how much they look up to you and how eager they are to learn about you and what you have to say," said Davis, a senior.
Questions ranged from "How many classes do you have?" to "What's your favorite food?"
Some classrooms kept the conversation about Black History Month going. One student asked the high school presenters why Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was killed.
“He was a very powerful man and power scares people," senior Justice Gardner responded. "He had such a big influence that (some) people didn't like him for his viewpoints.”
Another student asked if Martin Luther King was responsible for ending slavery. Gardner clarified that King was born far after slavery was abolished and was part of the Civil Rights movement almost exactly 100 years later.
"After slavery was abolished, it was still really hard for Black people to get to the place where they are today," Gardner explained.
"He helped us get from places of poverty and places where we weren't able to have many opportunities get into a place where we do have the equal rights — but a lot of people didn't want that.”
A few doors down, Jansen asked her students to tell their guests what they had been learning during Black History Month.
"Yeah, I wanna learn from you guys," Carroll said.
Students raised their hands and took turns sharing information about slavery, segregation and the Greensboro lunch counter sit-ins.
Andrew Ditlevson, the high school's assistant principal and another MSI advisor, said seeing the interaction between younger and older students made him feel inspired.
"There's so many good students at Madison, that want to help and that want to give back to their community," he said. "We've never done anything like this before. This is the first time our group has gone out to another school and to work with young people. I would say today has been a success.”
Principal Melissa Wigton said Eastview students felt like local celebrities were stepping into their classroom.
"I think when the kids hear older students, they pay more attention," she said. "They try to see themselves in the future and make some plans and goals for themselves. I think that it gets them excited about what's to come.”
While no formal plans had been made, Wigton said she hoped to have the MSI students return to Eastview in the future.