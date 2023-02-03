Jamin Carter

Jamin Carter (“Drawing Symbols to Learn New Vocabulary”) is a Kennedy Center teaching artist from Memphis, Tenn.

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Partners in Education Team, comprised of the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, the Mansfield Art Center, and Mansfield City Schools, will host two professional development workshops on arts integration for educators and administrators on Thursday, Feb. 16, and on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Each workshop will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., with the Feb. 16 workshop taking place in the Ballroom of the Renaissance Theatre, located at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield.

Jim McCutcheon

Jim McCutcheon, “The Guitar Man Does Science,” present age-appropriate concepts to students K-12 using a variety of instruments as well as electronic equipment including signal generators, oscilloscopes, microphones, amplifiers, strobe light, and above all, his red, sparkly electric guitar.

