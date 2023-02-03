Jim McCutcheon, “The Guitar Man Does Science,” present age-appropriate concepts to students K-12 using a variety of instruments as well as electronic equipment including signal generators, oscilloscopes, microphones, amplifiers, strobe light, and above all, his red, sparkly electric guitar.
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Partners in Education Team, comprised of the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, the Mansfield Art Center, and Mansfield City Schools, will host two professional development workshops on arts integration for educators and administrators on Thursday, Feb. 16, and on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
Each workshop will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., with the Feb. 16 workshop taking place in the Ballroom of the Renaissance Theatre, located at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield.
The workshop is an in-person session and will be led by teaching artist Jim McCutcheon. The March 8 workshop is a two-hour, hands-on virtual offering, led by Kennedy Center and Focus 5 teaching artist Jamin Carter.
The registration fee of $125 for each workshop has been covered for all participants through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council and Charles P. Hahn, CFP, and the Key Bank Foundation.
“The Guitar Man Does Science” is led by Jim McCutcheon, “The Guitar Man.” The workshop is best suited for those educators who serve students in K-12 grades. Jim earned the Ohio Governor’s Award for the Arts in Arts Education (2017) and two awards from the Parents Choice Foundation for his recordings for children.
With teaching experience ranging from Montessori (24 years) through college (he teaches at the University of Dayton, Wright State, and Miami University), Jim has engaged enthusiastic audiences of all ages for decades.
His teaching and performance experiences, training with the Kennedy Center, and a Bachelor of Science in Physics and Master of Music in Music Education, allow him to bring these diverse skill sets to all ages in stimulating, participatory presentations for small or large groups.
Jim is able to present age-appropriate concepts to students K-12 using a variety of instruments as well as electronic equipment including signal generators, oscilloscope, microphone, amplifiers, strobe light, and above all, his red, sparkly electric guitar.
He is quick to emphasize that there is no special training in either music or science to attend this workshop, however, if participants play an instrument, they’re invited to bring it with them to the workshop. Registration for The Guitar Man Does Science is available at:
“Drawing Symbols to Learn New Vocabulary” will be led by Kennedy Center and Focus 5 Teaching Artist Jamin Carter. This hands-on virtual professional development workshop will best serve 3rd-8th grade level educators.
Acquiring and understanding academic vocabulary can often be overwhelming for students. Drawing is a powerful and untapped tool for students to build and explore their understanding of new vocabulary. Combined with the use of symbols it's a winning combination to acquire an understanding of new and challenging words.
Don't miss this opportunity to learn with Jamin Carter, Focus 5, and Kennedy Center teaching artist from Memphis, Tenn. Participants are asked to bring colored pencils and white paper to this participatory and engaging Zoom Session.
This session will also allow registered participants to receive access to the Asynchronous Online Module, which will be provided to them at the end of the Zoom session as a follow-up resource. Registration for Drawing Symbols to Learn New Vocabulary is available at: https://Jamincarter2023.eventbrite.com
Contact hour verification for CEUs is available for participants of either, or both, workshops. For more information, call 419-522-2726 ext. 212 or email dauphne@mansfieldtickets.com.