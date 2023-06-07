MANSFIELD – Abraxas School of Ohio and F.I.R.S.T., alternative educational placement partners of Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, have immediate openings for Intervention Specialists and teachers of English, Social Studies, Science, Math and the arts.
Mid-Ohio offers a $10,000 sign-on bonus for full-time Intervention Specialists. Full tuition reimbursement is available for those wishing to become an Intervention Specialist. Those interested in additional compensation will have the option to participate in summer instruction.
Requirements vary per position.
Abraxas, located in Shelby, serves up to 100 adjudicated students with a maximum of 10 students in a behavioral health unit. F.I.R.S.T. School, located in Mansfield, serves up to 80 female students ages 12-17, along with a small unit of 8-12 male students. F.I.R.S.T. and Abraxas serve the whole child including a student’s educational, mental health, social-emotional, and dependency needs.
Mid-Ohio ESC is proud to partner with the residential treatment program administration and staff to deliver an educational program that meets the requirements of the Ohio Department of Education for students in correctional facilities.
If you are interested in making a difference while working a 190-day contract at either of these facilities, but still have questions, please contact Jolene Edwards, Abraxas Principal, at 419-747-3322 ext. 1601, or email edwards.jolene@moesc.net. You may also contact Vanessa Wagner, F.I.R.S.T. Principal at 419-589-5511 ext. 508 or email wagner.vanessa@moesc.net.