Abraxas Ohio building

Abraxas Ohio is located at 2775 Ohio 39 just outside of Shelby.

MANSFIELD – Abraxas School of Ohio and F.I.R.S.T., alternative educational placement partners of Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, have immediate openings for Intervention Specialists and teachers of English, Social Studies, Science, Math and the arts.

Mid-Ohio offers a $10,000 sign-on bonus for full-time Intervention Specialists. Full tuition reimbursement is available for those wishing to become an Intervention Specialist. Those interested in additional compensation will have the option to participate in summer instruction.

