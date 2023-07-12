Jon Husted head and shoulders shot

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted.

 Dillon Carr, Staff Reporter

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, announced Wednesday that up to 535 students will be placed in tech-related internships this summer through the High School Tech Internship program.

“The best way to find out if a career is for you is to try it out,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Allowing students to learn the ins and outs of these jobs in the workplace will help them decide what career pathway is best for them and better prepare them for their futures.”

