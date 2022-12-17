Maurer at AU

Kristen Maurer delivers the commencement address on Saturday at Ashland University.

 Allison Waltz-Boebel

ASHLAND – Kristen Maurer used an unusual prop, a glass jar she termed the “golf balls of life,” to illustrate one of the tips she offered to the hundreds of Ashland University graduates in attendance during Saturday morning’s 2022 Winter Commencement ceremony inside the Niss Athletic Center.

Maurer, the 2022 Milken Educator Award recipient for the state of Ohio and a 2014 AU alumna, was the keynote speaker before six doctorate degrees, 211 master’s degrees, 354 bachelor’s degrees and 395 associate degrees were conferred.

