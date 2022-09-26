featured Lucas announces 2022 Homecoming Court Courtesy of Lucas High School Sep 26, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lucas High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. Front Row (from left): Senior Elisabeth Rollison, Senior Shelby Grover, Senior Natalie Nolen future Sophia DiBartolomeo Sophomore Erika Reece and Freshman Maggie Restelli (not pictured Junior Trinity Stickney)Back Row (from left): Senior Ty Lehnhart, senior Jadon Walter, Senior Andrew Smollen, future Bryce Santmyer, Junior Zach Krupa, Sophomore Buck Arnold, and Freshman Charlie Reed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LUCAS -- Lucas High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court.The Lucas Hight School Homecoming game will take place on Friday, Sept. 30 against Lima Central Catholic. The dance is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.The court includes: senior Elisabeth Rollison, senior Shelby Grover, senior Natalie Nolen, future Sophia DiBartolomeo, sophomore Erika Reece, and freshman Maggie Restelli, junior Trinity Stickney, senior Ty Lehnhart, senior Jadon Walter, senior Andrew Smollen, future Bryce Santmyer, junior Zach Krupa, sophomore Buck Arnold, and freshman Charlie Reed. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Lucas Homecoming School University Court Sophia Dibartolomeo Natalie Nolen Game Elisabeth Rollison Trending Stover makes a national impression in Buckeyes' beating of Wisconsin OSHP investigating one-vehicle fatal crash on West Hanley Road Mansfield to order demolition of West Park shopping center in 60 days Humane Society of Richland County seeks help after seizing 18 neglected dogs Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen Eddie A. Francis, Jr. Mansfield woman, 64, dies from injuries in Rae Avenue house fire RCSO to install license plate reader technology in five locations Hearken back to 1934 and Zitzer's at the corner of 4th & Diamond Absolutely nothing: Mentor Lake Catholic drops a goose egg on Kirtland Event Announcements Sep 27 Story Time for Ages 2 -5 Year Olds Tue, Sep 27, 2022 Free Sep 27 SENIOR BOXES TO 60+ COMMUNITY Tue, Sep 27, 2022 Free Sep 27 Homeschool Program Tue, Sep 27, 2022 Free Sep 27 Study Buddies Tue, Sep 27, 2022 Free See more / Submit an event