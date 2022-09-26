2022 Lucas Homecoming Court

Lucas High School has announced its 2022 Homecoming Court. 

Front Row (from left): Senior Elisabeth Rollison, Senior Shelby Grover, Senior Natalie Nolen future Sophia DiBartolomeo Sophomore Erika Reece and Freshman Maggie Restelli (not pictured Junior Trinity Stickney)

Back Row (from left): Senior Ty Lehnhart, senior Jadon Walter, Senior Andrew Smollen, future Bryce Santmyer, Junior Zach Krupa, Sophomore Buck Arnold, and Freshman Charlie Reed.

The Lucas Hight School Homecoming game will take place on Friday, Sept. 30 against Lima Central Catholic. The dance is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1.

