MANSFIELD – The Jobs for Ohio's Graduates (JOG) Program is the Ohio Affiliate of the National Program - Jobs for America's Graduates, or JAG. JAG is a state-based non-profit organization dedicated to dropout prevention, graduation resources, post-secondary options, employment, and training.

The four pillars of the JOG Program are Leadership Development, Career Development, Social Awareness, and Civic Awareness & Community Service. Students learn and practice competencies related to these pillars throughout the school year and beyond.

