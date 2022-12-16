kid with reindeer close up

MANSFIELD — Mitzie and Belle circled a small pen set up in the parking lot, munching on hay. Bells on their collars jingled as they walked.

Meanwhile, employees from Kleerview Farms chatted with visitors, sharing facts about reindeer behavior and inviting children to pet the animals on the back.

GALLERY: GOAL Digital Academy holiday celebration

1 of 7
goal lab

GOAL students can do their schoolwork at home or come to the building's learning lab.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com