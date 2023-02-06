MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students, as there is no GOAL student profile.
Students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating, while others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning.
Still, others have families they are supporting as they complete high school, so they choose GOAL for flexibility. GOAL is not a one-size-fits-all academy. The staff members and administrators stand committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure graduates are ready for their futures.
GOAL Digital Academy recently announced the students named to the honor roll for the second quarter, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards. In order to qualify for the honor roll, students must get all A’s and B’s or one high C.
The following students from Mansfield made the honor roll, listed by grade level:
Kindergarten: Jason Cole, Jay-Lynne Cole, & Rebekah Donaugh
GOAL Digital Academy serves 12 counties in Central Ohio with its 7 Learning Labs, and celebrates students’ diverse learning styles, interests and talents by going beyond academics and providing students with well-rounded opportunities to meet new people and engage in their passions. GOAL offers regular family education and networking opportunities and continually works to remove family or community barriers that impact student success.