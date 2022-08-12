MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy has promoted Intervention Specialist LeRoy Smith to Assistant Principal.
Smith will be the lead administrator on site for both the Mansfield and Galion GOAL Digital Academy Learning Labs. An integral part of his job includes overseeing all summer extended learning programs for GOAL.
Assistant Principal Smith is a veteran educator with over 25 years experience in Richland County. He earned his Bachelor of Science from Bowling Green University and his Masters in Administration from the American College of Education.
Assistant Principal Smith started teaching at GOAL Digital Academy in August of 2014. He has been an Intervention Specialist within the Special Education Department as well as a Health and Physical Education teacher.
Prior to joining the GOAL Digital Academy staff, Smith taught Special Education and Health at Mansfield Senior High School then moved to teach Special Education at Madison Comprehensive High School. He also spent a year as a Drug and Alcohol Treatment Supervisor at Abraxas Shelby.
“I became an educational leader because I wanted to inspire the students and staff I serve, to accomplish the things they aspire to do, and to support them in gaining the tools they need to achieve their goals,” Smith said. “I am most excited about having the opportunity to work with the families we serve in the Mansfield and Galion communities.”
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
GOAL Superintendent Tish Jenkins said Smith is a proven leader.
“He is an active listener, empowers others, acts decisively and communicates clearly. Mr. Smith motivated change last year at the Mansfield Lab by taking over the lab meetings as part of his graduate school program. He is an educator first and an administrator second. We are lucky to have Mr. Smith join our administrative team.
"GOAL Digital Academy as a whole will better serve students, families and communities with his addition to the leadership team.”
GOAL Digital Academy serves 12 counties in Central Ohio with its 7 Learning Labs, and celebrates students’ diverse learning styles, interests and talents by going beyond academics and providing students with well-rounded opportunities to meet new people and engage in their passions.
GOAL offers regular family education and networking opportunities and continually works to remove family or community barriers that impact student success.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.