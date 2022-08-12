LeRoy Smith

GOAL Digital Academy promoted LeRoy Smith to assistant principal.

MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy has promoted Intervention Specialist LeRoy Smith to Assistant Principal.

Smith will be the lead administrator on site for both the Mansfield and Galion GOAL Digital Academy Learning Labs. An integral part of his job includes overseeing all summer extended learning programs for GOAL.

