MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students.
There is no GOAL student profile. Our students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating. Others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some of our students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning.
Still, others have families they are supporting as they complete high school, so they choose GOAL for our flexibility. GOAL is not a one-size-fits-all. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure our graduates are ready for their futures.
GOAL Digital Academy recently announced the students named to the school’s honor roll for the first quarter, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
In order to qualify for the honor roll, students must get all A’s and B’s or one high C.
The following students from Mansfield made the honor roll, listed by grade level:
Kindergarten: Elizabeth Donaugh, Destiny Evans.
1st Grade: Jahsayah Morgan, Breanna Rister.
2nd Grade: Jayden-Lee Rogers.
3rd Grade: Jordyn Bechtel.
4th Grade: Prince Young, Jayce-Lee Rogers.
5th Grade: Ezekiel Melendez, Xavier Schuster, Grace Smith.
6th Grade: Caleb Cole, Landyn Brock, Chevelle Hudson.
7th Grade: Issac Sieving.
8th Grade: Ashley Hall.
9th Grade: Ethan Cope, Ben Coffman, Arianna Shirk, Ryanne Donaugh, Mollie Lewis.
10th Grade: Dalton Brewer, Olivia Wright, Jason Lambert, Joshua Porter.
11th Grade: Morgan Bond, Skyler Dillon, Kaylyn Kent, Jaimee Besco, Brynlee Chandler, Tyler Conley, Maky Feltner, Jordan McDaniel, Sarai Melendez.
12th Grade: Bryce Gray, Madilyn Lohr, Isaiah Powers, Zachary Reedy, Nicholas Arnold, Hudson Culp, Kyleigh Mulkey, Joel Robertson.
The following students from Galion made the honor roll, listed by grade level:
Kindergarten: Aaliyah Snyder, Issabella Pelphrey.
1st Grade: Calah Malek, Lilly Mick, Shaelynn Willoughby.
2nd Grade: Aiden Snyder, Ryanna Lott.
3rd Grade: Samuel Belcher.
4th Grade: Layne Johnston, Quinton Leavens, Layla Snyder.
5th Grade: Daelynn Brown, Sophia Snyder.
6th Grade: Bella Brown, Koden Brown, Korey Snyder.
8th Grade: Ethan Hoover, Daniel Mahek.
9th Grade: Shelby Lozier, Garrett Martin, David Mahek, Jayda Baker, David Wymer.
10th Grade: Zoe Frary, Tabitha Conley,, Erica Barclay, Cody Griffin.
11th Grade: Emma Burkett, Daniel Wymer.
12th Grade: Camille Moody, Owen Snyder, Tylar Williamson, Kenddel Holloway, Kasey Hummel.
The GOAL Digital Academy Mansfield Lab located at 890 West Fourth Street in Mansfield, Ohio and the Galion Lab located at 366 Portland Way North serve students in Mansfield, Galion, and surrounding counties.
GOAL celebrates students’ diverse learning styles, interests, and talents by going beyond academics and providing students with well-rounded opportunities to meet new people and engage in their passions.
GOAL offers regular family education and networking opportunities and continually works to remove family or community barriers that impact student success.