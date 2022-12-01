MANSFIELD — GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students.
There is no GOAL student profile. Our students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating. Others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some of our students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning. Still, others have families they are supporting as they complete high school, so they choose GOAL for our flexibility.
GOAL is not a one-size-fits-all. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure our graduates are ready for their futures.
GOAL Digital Academy recently announced the students named to the school’s honor roll for the first quarter, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
In order to qualify for the honor roll, students must get all A’s and B’s or one high C.
The following students from Mansfield made the honor roll, listed by grade level:
Kindergarten: Jason Cole, Jay-Lynne Cole, Rebekah Donaugh
1st Grade: Beth Donaugh, Remington Hosler
2nd Grade: Kylie Gwilliam, Rhys Hosler, Breanna Rister
3rd Grade: Henry Greene
4th Grade: Madalyn Hosler, Cayden Hudson, Sutton Miller, Xander Wilson
11th Grade: Dalton Brewer, Lexi Carroll, Jason Lambert, Dawniella Molina, Eric Pierce, Victoria Summers 12th Grade: Ellie Besco, Morgan Bond, Bree Brinker, Brynlee Chandler, Makylin Feltner, John Knipp, Jordan McDaniel
The following students from Galion made the honor roll, listed by grade level:
Kindergarten: Wyatt Webb
1st Grade: Bella Pelphrey, Bransyn Strouse
2nd Grade: Calah Mahek
3rd Grade: Case Caplinger, Aydin Earnest, Aaliyah Watkins
5th Grade: Brady Hale
6th Grade: Ryleigh Montgomery
7th Grade: Silas Britt, Leora Pelphrey
9th Grade: Shad Benson, Meghan Bussinger, Lillian Chafin, Michael Downing, Ethan Hoover, Daniel Mahek 10th Grade: Jayda Baker, Aleeya Chelski, Shelby Lozier, David Mahek, Garrett Martin, Erica Barclay 11th Grade: Tabitha Conley, Zoe Frary, Wyatt Lengyel, Kevin Snyder
12th Grade: Emma Burkett
The GOAL Digital Academy Mansfield Lab located at 890 West Fourth Street in Mansfield, Ohio and the Galion Lab located at 366 Portland Way North serve students in Mansfield, Galion, and surrounding counties.
GOAL celebrates students’ diverse learning styles, interests, and talents by going beyond academics and providing students with well-rounded opportunities to meet new people and engage in their passions. GOAL offers regular family education and networking opportunities and continually works to remove family or community barriers that impact student success.