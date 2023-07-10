MANSFIELD — Students Alicia Galilei, Veronica Moore, and De’Shawn Sharpe are the first joint Mansfield Adult Education and Madison Adult Career Center students to complete an Adult Diploma Program at Mansfield City’s Adult Education — located at 150 W. Fifth St.
The program, customer and office support technology (C.O.S.T) is free for anyone without a high school diploma and teaches customer service and computer skills.
Students complete the course with certifications in NRF Customer Service & Sales, Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. When a student passes the WorkKeys test and all components of the C.O.S.T program they will earn and receive their Ohio Adult High School Diploma.
De’Shawn Sharpe first came to Mansfield Adult Education for free GED tutoring and passed all four sections of the GED, earning his Ohio High School Equivalency Diploma before enrolling in the C.O.S.T program.
Though Sharpe was not a traditional Adult Diploma Student at the start of the class, it was still made available to him at no cost through community funds.
“I would recommend this program to everyone in need of a diploma or just looking for the next step in advancing their education,” Sharpe said.
Madison Adult Career Center is one of the leading adult training technical centers in our area, having served adult learners and employers for over 40 years now. The Mansfield Adult Education Aspire program is not far behind, having also served adult learners and employers for nearly 40 years.
If you are interested in a future C.O.S.T program or any other adult education program provided by either Mansfield Adult Education or Madison Adult Career Center, call Mansfield Adult Education at 419-525-6380 or visit their website (at this link) for more information.
Mansfield Adult Education
Mansfield Adult Education is federally-funded through the Ohio Aspire grant and is fiscally managed by Mansfield City Schools, serving students in Richland, Ashland, and Crawford Counties.