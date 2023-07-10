Mansfield Adult Education sign

MANSFIELD — Students Alicia Galilei, Veronica Moore, and De’Shawn Sharpe are the first joint Mansfield Adult Education and Madison Adult Career Center students to complete an Adult Diploma Program at Mansfield City’s Adult Education — located at 150 W. Fifth St.

The program, customer and office support technology (C.O.S.T) is free for anyone without a high school diploma and teaches customer service and computer skills.

