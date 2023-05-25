Career Day speakers

Pictured from left to right: Jeff VanDyne, Terry Thornsberry, SMSgt Matthew Isganitis, Andrew Buck, Jordan Brlan, and Bethany Rachel.

 Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — In celebration of Ohio’s In Demand Jobs Week, the F.I.R.S.T. School held a Career Day celebration on May 5, 2023, from 8:30-2 p.m. at Foundations for Living.

The event was the first Career Day hosted since the start of COVID-19 delays and closures, and the students were thrilled to welcome members of the community into the building.