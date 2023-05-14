IMG_1522.JPG

Eastview Elementary Principal Melissa Wigton, third grade teacher Kathie Jansen and third graders Hailey Snelling, Joseph Reddy, Lincoln Bays and Peyton Hager pose for a photo in front of the school's new Little Free Library. 

MANSFIELD — A new Little Free Library was installed outside Eastview Elementary last month, thanks to a student-led initiative.

It all started in Kathie Jansen's third-grade classroom. In November, her students read a book about the man who started the Little Free Library movement. 

IMG-7972.jpg

Students from Madison Comprehensive High School's carpentry program pose for a photo with the third graders behind the Eastview Elementary's new Little Free Library.

From left to right are Mrs. Melissa Wigton, Mrs. Kathie Jansen, Joseph Reddy, Lincoln Bays, Peyton Hager, Hailey Snelling.  Back: Jaden Pifher, Jordan Turner, Mr. Andrew Wigton, Grady McElvain, Josh Atwell.

