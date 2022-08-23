Eastview Elementary program

LEXINGTON -- Eastview Elementary School was recently awarded a $1,500 grant through the Harry and Lois McCullough Fund to promote literacy appreciation and enrichment throughout the school and community with the One Book One School program.

This year the Eastview staff has selected Fenway and Hattie to continue the One Book One School Framework. This will be the second year that Eastview will be using this program as it was wildly successful in the previous year.

