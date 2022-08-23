LEXINGTON -- Eastview Elementary School was recently awarded a $1,500 grant through the Harry and Lois McCullough Fund to promote literacy appreciation and enrichment throughout the school and community with the One Book One School program.
This year the Eastview staff has selected Fenway and Hattie to continue the One Book One School Framework. This will be the second year that Eastview will be using this program as it was wildly successful in the previous year.
The previous year was funded by the Gorman Foundation and the book selection was Charlotte’s Web. Each week Charlotte’s Web was intertwined with all subject areas.
Fun activities such as Kahoot trivia and family projects were utilized. The entire program culminated with a farm themed Literacy Night which included a petting zoo.
This year the team plans to recreate all the fun but this time with a dog theme that follows the Fenway and Hattie novel.
Additionally, the team will be including some community outreach this year by working with the humane society (having students write bio for some of the pets) and collecting some needed supplies for donation to the humane society.
The One Book One School program was first brought to the attention of principal Melissa Wigton by third grade teacher Kathie Jansen. Wigton and Jansen worked together to write a grant and put together a team of teachers to bring Charlotte’s Web alive for the entire school.
The same format will be used in the new school year with Fenway and Hattie.
The school said it is very grateful to The Harry and Lois McCullough Fund who are helping to keep this experience alive for students at Eastview Elementary.