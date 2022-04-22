The award was presented by Jen Dennison, Education Coordinator for the Ohio Division of Natural Resources. Pictured here is is Simon Clark, Assistant Head of School/IB Coordinator and Julie Schwartz (head of school). Hillary Fry, Development Director for Discovery School, is in the back.
The award was presented by Jen Dennison, Education Coordinator for the Ohio Division of Natural Resources. Pictured here is is Simon Clark, Assistant Head of School/IB Coordinator and Julie Schwartz (head of school). Hillary Fry, Development Director for Discovery School, is in the back.
The award was presented by Jen Dennison, Education Coordinator for the Ohio Division of Natural Resources. Pictured here is is Simon Clark, Assistant Head of School/IB Coordinator and Julie Schwartz (head of school). Hillary Fry, Development Director for Discovery School, is in the back.
The school is the fourth location in Richland County and the 198th site in Ohio to receive this title.
The award was presented by Jen Dennison, Education Coordinator for the Ohio Division of Natural Resources. Simon Clark, Assistant Head of School/IB Coordinator and Hillary Fry, Development Director for Discovery School accepted the honor on the school's behalf.
Local News. Locally Powered.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
"Our students have engaged in a variety of projects (vernal pool clean-up, butterfly garden installation, bat box installation/monitoring, various litter clean-ups, etc.) that provide both habitat and food resources for wildlife around our large woodland property," Schwartz said.
"Our weekly 'Woods' program and 'Wildlife Wednesday' series (hosted by Schwartz) also provide on-going education about Ohio's native wildlife."
Discovery School also teaches students a variety of outdoor skills such as hiking, shelter-building, and even archery. The Archery Club is led by Schwartz, an NASP-certified (National Archery in Schools Program) instructor.
"Outdoor learning has been proven to develop a true spirit of Earth stewardship in children," Schwartz said. "We feel a tremendous sense of responsibility to the kids and to the planet in that way.
"They are naturally curious and action-oriented. We just need to not be afraid to let them get dirty."
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.
I've lived in Richland Co. since 1990, married here, our children were born here. This is home. I have two books published on a passion topic, Ohio high school football. Others: Buckeyes, Cavs, Bengals, Reds, History, Disney.