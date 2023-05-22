discovery trees

Students at Discovery School plant a sapling in the school forest.

MANSFIELD — Students at Discovery School pulled on their rain boots and traipsed through the forest, their shoes squishing against the muddy forest floor. 

Earlier this month, students, parents, grandparents and teachers planted nearly 70 saplings to replace fallen trees on the school's 20-acre woods. 

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com