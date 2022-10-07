Turtle and hare 1

Discovery School students watch a real-life example of he Tortoise & the Hare lesson.

MANSFIELD -- A classic tale of determination, the Tortoise and the Hare impresses upon readers that slow and steady wins the race.

Using this well-known fable, the leadership team at Discovery School brought an immersive literacy experience to their more than 150 students in Preschool through 6th grade.

