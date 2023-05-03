discovery01

Mansfield's "Queen of Soul" CONNE performs at the Enchanted Forest Gala on April 29. The fundraiser included entertainment, dinner and a silent auction, which raised more than $20,000 for Discovery School.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- About 30% of the student body at Discovery School receives some type of financial aid.

Parent volunteer Susan Clewell said the school board wants to make the elementary school “accessible to as many families as possible.” One of the major ways the school fundraises for financial aid is through its annual gala.

2023 Enchanted Forest Gala

Tags