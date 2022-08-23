Yoga mats.jpeg

Yoga mats are part of the new Retreat Room at Discovery School.

MANSFIELD -- Discovery School has created a new "Retreat Room" space for students and staff members.

This calming space has a variety of applications in the grades Preschool-6 setting. Classes can visit as a group for guided meditations, breathing exercises, and yoga classes.

