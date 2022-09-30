Dr. Dorey Diab

Dorey Diab is president of North Central State College.

COLUMBUS – Ohio students looking to score big in the high-tech industry and land jobs at places like Intel’s new Central Ohio computer chip plant now have a strong resource in their corner: a powerhouse group of community college and tech industry leaders who are coming together to fine-tune their training programs so they teach exactly the skills the tech industry is looking for in job candidates.

The Ohio Association of Community Colleges (OACC) new Ohio Semiconductor Collaboration Network Steering Committee leverages the know-how of all 23 community colleges to develop career pathways that will provide the skills training and talent needs of the semiconductor industry in Ohio.